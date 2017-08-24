Najib 'to meet Trump in US next month'

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, whose administration is at the centre of a major corruption probe by the US Department of Justice, will visit President Donald Trump next month, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the report, attributed to a White House official and several people in Malaysia familiar with plans for the trip, those close to Datuk Seri Najib say he is likely to use the White House visit to try to play down the possibility of further investigations, even as the US scrutinises his administration's alleged links with billions of dollars misappropriated from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Mr Najib had, in November last year, told Malaysian media he had played golf with Mr Trump several years previously.

When contacted, the Prime Minister's Office told The Straits Times to wait for a statement on the visit from Malaysia's Foreign Ministry, likely to be released this week.