Najib announces 6 incentives for Felda settlers

PUTRAJAYA (BERNAMA) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has announced six incentives for Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) settlers.

These incentives include debt disposal, incentive payment, the setting up of a special fund and grant, as well as a housing incentive.

Najib also announced a special incentive for Felda settlers of RM5,000 (S$1,589) to 94,956 fully eligible families of Felda settlers for their welfare.

"With a total allocation of RM474.78 million, the payment will commence at the end of August 2017," he said to the applause of those attending the national level Felda Settlers Day 2017 celebration here.

In line with the effort towards a stronger corporate governance and integrity, Najib, who is also Finance Minister, announced that part of their Felda Global Ventures Holdings Berhad (FGV) equity loan would be disposed of.

"Some 77,934 settlers who are still paying for the FGV equity loans, will have the balance of their loans disposed of at a ringgit-to-ringgit rate," said Najib, as he marked his 64th birthday.

Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor cut the pulut kuning or yellow glutinous rice as a symbolic gesture to mark the occasion.