Myanmar media group apologises for article critical of government

The Eleven Media Group of Myanmar apologised on Tuesday for a commentary written by its chief executive officer that was critical of the government.

The article by Dr Than Htut Aung - headlined Myanmar: A year after the Nov 8 polls - was published in the Daily Eleven newspaper on Nov 6 and put up on Facebook.

Days later, Dr Than and the group's chief editor Wai Phyo were arrested and charged with defamation under Section 66(d) of Myanmar's Telecommunications Act. They were denied bail for the second time last week.

Dr Than's article was published by members of the Asia News Network (ANN), including The Straits Times, as part of a regular column on global affairs, written alternately by senior editors of the alliance. The ANN is a grouping of 22 media entities from 21 countries.

The apology of Eleven Media Group is in the form of a notice (below) in papers that carried the article.

Dr Than and the Eleven Media Group expressed their apology to Yangon Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein and the government for "damage caused by the article based on inaccurate and groundless information".

Although none of the alleged corrupt parties was named, Mr Phyo called a press conference and told reporters that the article "was intended to defame my personal dignity".