Myanmar invited to observe military drill despite criticism

WASHINGTON • The Myanmar military, which has been accused of ethnic cleansing against the country's Muslim Rohingya minority, has been invited back as an observer in a major multinational military exercise next year led by the United States and Thailand.

Lieutenant-Colonel Christopher Logan, a Pentagon spokesman, told Reuters that Thailand had invited Myanmar to take part in the annual Cobra Gold exercise, which involves thousands of US and Thai military personnel and participants from other Asian countries.

Myanmar had been invited to observe the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief portion of the exercise, Lt-Col Logan said.

A senior officer at the Directorate of Joint Intelligence of the Royal Thai Armed Forces told Reuters it was unclear whether Myanmar had accepted the invitation, but Thailand was eager for it to join.

Asked why Thailand invited Myanmar despite concerns over the Rohingya crackdown and whether this issue was part of deliberations, the official said: "That never came up in the discussions. We separated that issue (the Rohingya). We focus on training, on education, on military cooperation. That is our wish, to have Myanmar involved."

"That is politics. We are soldiers. This is a military exercise," added the official, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The Myanmar military did not respond to requests for comment.

When asked whether the US military had attempted to apply pressure on Thailand not to invite Myanmar because of the international condemnation of its crackdown, the Pentagon declined to comment on internal deliberations.

Myanmar's military cracked down on Muslim Rohingya from Rakhine state following Rohingya militant attacks on an army base and police posts in August. The crackdown has caused around 650,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh in recent months.

The US and the United Nations have described the campaign as ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya.

The Myanmar military has said its own internal investigation had exonerated security forces of all accusations of atrocities in Rakhine state.

Earlier this week, the US imposed sanctions on 13 "serious human rights abusers and corrupt actors", including Myanmar General Maung Maung Soe, who oversaw the crackdown against the Rohingya.

Dr Zachary Abuza, from the US National War College, said inviting Myanmar to the exercise was "outrageous" and sent the wrong message. "To invite them after what the US government has labelled ethnic cleansing, when the Treasury Department just yesterday designated the commander for these egregious violations of human rights, just seems wrong, and that is putting it too mildly," said Dr Abuza, who focuses on South-east Asia and security issues, including human rights.

In last year's Cobra Gold, 29 nations either participated in or observed the exercise, including Myanmar. It included about 3,600 US personnel.

Cobra Gold is an annual exercise in Thailand. Next year's war games are expected to be held in February.

The US and Thailand have carried out joint war games for decades, although Bangkok's record on human rights and democracy has often been criticised in Washington. The US-Thai relationship cooled when the Thai military took power in a 2014 coup but has improved under President Donald Trump.

