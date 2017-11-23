Myanmar, Bangladesh sign Rohingya return deal

Rohingya refugees walk on a bamboo bridge in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on Nov 21, 2017.
Rohingya refugees walk on a bamboo bridge in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on Nov 21, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
YANGON (REUTERS) - Myanmar and Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday (Nov 23), a senior Myanmar official told Reuters, for the return home of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who fled to the neighbouring country to escape a Myanmar army crackdown.

"We are ready to take them back as soon as possible after Bangladesh sends the forms back to us," said Myint Kyaing, a permanent secretary at Myanmar's ministry of labour, immigration and population, referring to registration forms the Rohingya must complete with personal details before repatriation.

A counter-insurgency operation launched in Myanmar's Rakhine State has driven more than 600,000 Rohingya out of the Buddhist-majority country since late August.

 

