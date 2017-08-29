Myanmar and militants trade Rakhine atrocity accusations

YANGON • Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi yesterday accused Rohingya fighters of burning down homes and using child soldiers during a recent surge in violence in the troubled Rakhine state, allegations denied by the militants.

The impoverished western state neighbouring Bangladesh has become a crucible of religious hatred focused on the stateless Rohingya Muslim minority, who are perceived as illegal immigrants in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Sporadic armed clashes have erupted since last October when a previously unknown Rohingya militant group staged a series of attacks on security forces, sparking a massive crackdown by Myanmar's military which the United Nations believes may have amounted to ethnic cleansing.

A brutal round of fresh fighting has been raging since last Friday, when militants staged new coordinated ambushes.

More than 100 people, including some 80 militants, have been confirmed killed. Thousands of Rohingya civilians have fled towards Bangladesh while local Buddhists and Hindus have sought sanctuary in towns and monasteries away from the clashes.

Both sides have accused each other of committing fresh atrocities in recent days, accusations that are difficult to verify because the fighting is taking place in inaccessible villages.

The State Counsellor's Office has released a flurry of statements via Facebook, including grim pictures of civilians allegedly shot dead by militants.

"Terrorists have been fighting security forces by using children at the frontline (and) setting fire (to) minority-ethnic villages," the office said yesterday.

It added that there should be "no concerns for civilians who are not linked with extremist terrorists", and called on Rohingya to not brandish "sticks, swords and weapons" when security forces approached.

The militant group behind the fighting - the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army - hit back with its own allegations yesterday.

"While raiding Rohingya villages, the... brutal military soldiers bring along with them groups of Rakhine (Buddhist) extremists to attack Rohingya villagers, loot Rohingya properties and later burn down Rohingya houses," the group said via its Twitter account.

Activists and supporters on both sides of the sectarian divide have a history of posting false images and footage online.

On Sunday Pope Francis spoke out at what he said was "sad news about the persecution of the religious minority of our Rohingya brothers".

In May, the Vatican established diplomatic ties with Myanmar. And, yesterday, the Vatican said the Pope would visit Myanmar and Bangladesh from Nov 27 to Dec 2.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS