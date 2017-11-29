Mount Agung eruption: Bali airport to remain closed for third straight day due to volcanic ash

JAKARTA - Indonesian authorities have decided to shut down Bali's airport for at least another 24 hours, due to the ongoing eruption of Mount Agung.

It is the third straight day that the airport will be closed.

"The airport will remain closed until 7am on Nov 30... while evaluations on volcanic ash movement and wind directions will continue to be monitored every six hours," Mr Ari Ahsan, the airport's spokesman said in a statement early Wednesday (Nov 29).

In a coordination meeting led by the authorities that supervise airports in Bali and the Nusa Tenggara region, which lasted past midnight, several reasons were cited as the basis for the decision. Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai International airport is the country's second busiest.

Referring to the revision of Notice to Airmen (NOTAMR) num : A4298/17 on Nov 29th, 2017, herewith we inform you that due to the volcanic ashes of Mount Agung in Karangasem Regency, Bali, @baliairports will be closed Nov 29th , 2017 at 02.16 LT til Nov 30th, 2017 at 07.00 LT pic.twitter.com/X2U00uXRn8 — I Gusti Ngurah Rai (@baliairports) November 28, 2017

An advisory from the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre stated that Mount Agung's ash cloud has reached 25,000 feet (7,620m), moving at 15 knots in the south and south-west directions towards the airport, the statement also said.

Mount Agung's eruption continued at least until 8pm, as per latest monitoring, ejecting ash as high as 4,000m during Tuesday's peak at between 2pm and 3pm.

The pilot report records showed that volcanic ash could be observed at between 600 and 1,200m, with the wind direction blowing south-west.

Mount Agung's ongoing eruption and escalating number of travel disruptions are likely to hit not just Bali but also Indonesia's tourism industry hard, officials say.

About 600,000 foreign tourists visit Bali each month. The Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association's Bali chapter estimated that the industry will lose 13 million rupiah (S$1,294) each time a tourist makes a cancellation.

On Tuesday, 443 flights were cancelled that affected up to 59,000 people, according to airport spokesman Ari Ahsan. That figure was based on the seat capacity of the cancelled flights.

Stranded tourists in Bali are being given assistance to leave by land and sea or offered room discounts if they want to extend their stay.