Mother of 6-year-old Malaysian boy who died after being left in van forgives driver

GOMBAK (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The mother of six-year-old Muhammad Iqram Danish Abdullah has forgiven the driver of the van her son was found unconscious in.

"I have sincerely forgiven him but that is between me, him and God. The law still needs to be upheld," said 38-year-old Jumrah Thamrin.

The 21-year-old driver has been remanded for seven days to help with investigations over Iqram's death last Friday (April 21).

Iqram had boarded the van at his Rawang home on his way to religious classes at his kindergarten at 2pm and fell asleep inside the van without the driver noticing.

The driver later found the boy unconscious inside the van at 5pm and rushed him to Hospital Sungai Buloh where he was pronounced dead.

Madam Jumrah said she will miss Iqram's laughter and calling out his name as he was a very active boy.

"He was always moving and we used to call out his name so many times in this house because we were worried he might hurt himself. I will miss his laughter and calling out his name," she said.

Iqram was the younger of her two children.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for neglect.