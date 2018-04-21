Mother, boyfriend arrested over 6-year-old son's murder in Malaysia

KANGAR (BERNAMA) - A woman and her boyfriend have been detained in connection with the murder of her six-year-old son, whose injuries included ruptured intestines.

The 26-year-old man, who had 12 criminal records, and the 31-year-old woman were both detained about 8pm on Thursday (April 19) when they surrendered at the Kangar police headquarters.

They were remanded for a week until next Thursday (April 26).

Perlis police chief Datuk Azisman Alias said initial investigations revealed that the victim was allegedly abused by the man.

He said the boy was initially taken to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital here when he had bouts of vomiting. He later fell unconscious on Tuesday night (April 17).

"He was pronounced dead at 4.07am on Wednesday (April 18)," Azisman told reporters here Friday (April 20).

He said according to post-mortem findings, the victim, who sustained ruptured intestines and other internal injuries, died due to blunt force trauma.

The victim's father said his ex-wife had lived with their son here after they separated three years ago.

"However, she moved in with her boyfriend about a month ago. None of us knew where they lived," said the 32-year-old, who currently resides in Beseri near here.

He said the remains of his son were buried at the Kampung Abi Tok Hashim Muslim cemetery on Thursday night.