Mother and son perish in early morning blaze in their Malaysian home

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A goldsmith's wife and son died when their house in Sabah's Tenom district was razed in a fire early Saturday (Jan 6).

Mrs Wong Siu Mei, 46, and Wong Ka Seng, eight, were killed in the 2am blaze as they could not flee their double-storey house in time.

The goldsmith, Wong Vun Tsung, 38, was out with friends when he received a call about the fire.

He rushed home and tried to enter the burning house but could not due to the raging inferno.

Mr Wong sustained burns on his body and is receiving treatment at the district hospital.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations chief Khatizah Rahaban said they received a call at about 2.35am.

The house, which had window and door grilles, was already engulfed in flames, she said.



Mrs Wong Siu Mei, 46, and Wong Ka Seng, eight, were killed in the blaze at 2am as they could not flee their double-storey house in time. PHOTO: THE STAR / ASIA NEWS NETWORK



The woman's charred remains were found beside her son's bed while the son's body was found on the bed in a room on the second floor of the house.