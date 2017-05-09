Most-wanted terrorist killed: KL police chief

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's most-wanted terrorist, 27-year-old Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi, is dead, police chief Khalid Abu Bakar tweeted yesterday.

Muhammad Wanndy, who masterminded the first terror strike carried out by ISIS in Malaysia when a bomb was thrown into a nightspot in June last year, was killed in an "attack" in Raqqa, Syria, on April 29.

"After assessing intelligence that we received, PDRM (the Royal Malaysia Police) confirms that Muhammad Wanndy was killed in an attack in Raqqa," Tan Sri Khalid wrote in a post on his Twitter page.

The death followed news last week that Muhammad Wanndy's wife had lamented his death in a Facebook post.

At the time, police said it had yet to determine whether he was really killed in a drone strike as claimed, or whether it was a ruse to help him go into hiding. Muhammad Wanndy's wife Nor Mahmudah Ahmad, 28, who has been in Syria with him since 2014, had posted that she accepted her husband's fate.

Malacca-born Muhammad Wanndy was a high-profile target after he was put on the United States' Specially Designated Global Terrorist list in March. He was wanted in Malaysia for recruiting local fighters and coordinating attacks there.

Using the assumed name Abu Hamzah Al-Fateh, he had coordinated several attacks, including the attack on the Movida nightclub in Puchong, Selangor, last year.