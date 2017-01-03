More than 5,000 evacuated in Malaysia's Kelantan over floods

KOTA BARU - Heavy flooding in Malaysia has forced more than 5,000 people to be evacuated in Kelantan state, Bernama reported on Tuesday (Jan 3).

The number of flood evacuees rose to 5,245 people at 5pm on Tuesday compared with 4,208 at noon, the report said.

Floods in Malaysia's east coast took a turn for the worse at the weekend, as the government warns that the late start to the monsoon season could cause districts in five states to experience flooding up to March.

The states are Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak.

"In preparing for the monsoon season expected to occur during these three months, residents in the affected states must be prepared to face the possibility of the floods," Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Sunday.

Malaysians on the east coast states and in Johor began their new school year on Sunday, but some schools in Terengganu and Kelantan remained closed.