More people-to-people exchanges expected as Indonesia and Singapore mark 50 years of bilateral relations

JAKARTA - The people-to-people exchanges between Indonesia and Singapore are set to expand further as the two nations celebrate 50 years of bilateral relations this year, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean said on Thursday (Aug 10).

Speaking at the National Day Reception hosted by the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta, DPM Teo said 2017 marks an important milestone in the bilateral relationship.

"Singapore and Indonesia have a remarkable bilateral relationship built on strong mutual understanding and respect," said DPM Teo, switching to Bahasa Indonesia during his speech.

He also said the Republic is committed to working with Indonesia, as well as other member states, when Singapore takes on the Asean chairmanship next year, to enhance business ties and connectivity in the region.

DPM Teo arrived in Jakarta earlier on Thursday for a three-day visit, his second to Indonesia this year. He is accompanied by Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Industry & Education Low Yen Ling, Chairman for Government Parliamentary Committee (Defence and Foreign Affairs) Vikram Nair and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

He will call on President Joko Widodo, and former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, as well as other officials and leaders, before ending his visit at the Singapore Community Day on Saturday.

DPM Teo's visit is part of a series of high-level visits by Singapore's leaders to Indonesia to commemorate RI-SING 50, the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Singapore.

Evidence of the close people-to-people cooperation between the two countries is in a programme where more than 5,600 Indonesian officials have participated in training exchanges in Singapore, said DPM Teo.

He added that these training sessions cover aspects of tourism, port management and urban planning.

"Later this year, journalists and editors from the Indonesian media will also participate in a visit programme to Singapore," said DPM Teo. "These interactions reflect our frequent and wide-ranging exchanges."

Guests at the National Day Reception held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Jakarta were treated to a choir performance of a popular Malay song, Di Tanjong Katong.

Among the Indonesian officials at the reception were Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Energy & Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan.

Singapore and Indonesia have always enjoyed strong economic ties.

Official figures released last month showed that Indonesia's biggest foreign investor in the second quarter of 2017 was Singapore with US$1.6 billion (S$2.18 billion) in investments, followed by Japan (US$1.4 billion) and China (US$1.3 billion).

In 2016, bilateral trade reached US$56.1 billion, and Singapore was Indonesia's top foreign investor in 2016 with investments amounting to more than US$13 billion.

Both countries are the top source of visitor arrivals for each other.

"Indonesia's economy has continued to perform well over the last decade and we are pleased to note that Singapore also continued to be one of our strongest partners," Mr Airlangga said in his speech. "In this regard, Singapore is one of our largest trading partners and our largest foreign investor."