More Malaysians in Singapore car-pooling home for Chinese New Year

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - More Malaysians working in Singapore have made car-pooling arrangements for the Chinese New Year exodus back to their hometowns because of the eye-popping bus and air ticket prices.

Guang Ming Daily reported that as there would be a long weekend this coming Chinese New Year, tickets from Singapore to Malaysian towns and cities were priced too high.

A bus ticket from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, between Feb 13 and 15 next year, is being sold for S$20 (RM60) to S$50 (RM151) higher than in normal times.

To Ipoh, a ticket costs S$130 (RM394), which is S$40 (RM121) more.

A 27-year-old man from Malacca, known as Liu, said he was making car-pooling plans with his friends, which they calculated to be cheaper and expected to be more comfortable.

"We'll be able to carry more stuff home," he said.

The first two days of Chinese New Year fall on Feb 16 and 17.