South Korea's Moon Jae In says to push for reforms and unity as he heads for landslide win in presidential poll

SEOUL (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South Korea’s Moon Jae In, a liberal human rights lawyer and advocate of a moderate policy on rival North Korea, said on Tuesday (May 9) he would push for reform and national unity if he is confirmed as the next president, as TV exit polls showed the liberal candidate winning the presidential election by a landslide.

Moon spoke to his Democratic Party members and supporters.

Exit poll conducted by the three terrestrial broadcasters - KBS, MBC and SBS - indicated that the liberal Democratic Party of South Korea candidate received 41.4 per cent of the votes. Polls closed at 8 pm and ballot counting is yet to begin.

If the figures are correct, it will mark the return of a liberal administration after just under 10 years of conservative governments.

Hong Joon Pyo of the conservative Liberty Korea Party received 23.3 per cent of the votes while Ahn Cheol Soo of the People's Party took 21.8 per cent. Sim Sang Jeung of the left-wing Justice Party recieved 5.9 per cent of the votes, while the figure for Yoo Seong Min of the minor conservative Bareun Party came to 7.1 per cent.

The outcome of the election, based on the real votes, is expected to take shape around midnight.

The left-leaning Moon has long led opinion polls in an election triggered by the impeachment of former President Park Geun Hye, who was ousted in March and is now in jail while on trial for corruption charges, Bloomberg reported.

He has pledged a softer touch with North Korea and tougher action against family-run conglomerates that dominate Asia’s fourth-biggest economy.

Moon’s stance on North Korea could put him at odds with United States President Donald Trump, who has stressed that he could take military action to halt the isolated nation’s nuclear ambitions.

The son of North Korean refugees, Moon criticised the early installation of a US missile shield on South Korean soil and has said he’d meet with Kim Jong Un under the right circumstances.

At home, Moon faces the task of healing a nation which is still reeling from the graft probe that culminated in Park’s arrest in March after months of street protests.

He is expected to add fiscal stimulus to create jobs for disaffected youth and bolster an economy forecast to expand this year at the slowest pace since 2012.

After casting his vote on Tuesday, Moon issued a call for unity.

“I myself will be the first to make such efforts by embracing other candidates and their parties for harmony,” he said. “I hope the people do what they can do until the end of the election but come back as one after the election for the nation’s unity.”

Voter turnout was more than 70 per cent nationwide as of 5pm, where large crowds armed with umbrellas sat at Gwanghwamun Square watching the vote count on outdoor screens.

Despite the rain, voters cast their ballots at 13,964 polling stations nationwide.

More than half the population had voted as of 2pm, according to the National Election Commission.

The nation’s new president is expected to be revealed around 2am to 3 am on Wednesday (May 10) South Korean time.

Ballot selfies were a trend this year, with even celebrities taking pictures of their hands marked with the voting stamp.

“I took a photo of us holding hands with the stamps showing because I wanted to remember the moment. We made this election possible,” said Kong Young Hee, a 29-year-old office worker. “It was more meaningful because it was the first time I cast my ballot with my wife after we got married.”

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were flooded with “voting selfies” from early in the morning, as voters marked the occasion and celebrate their participation in democracy.

This is the first presidential election since the National Election Commission lifted a ban on such photographs, as part of its efforts to boost turnout.