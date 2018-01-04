Monsoon causes severe flooding in Malaysia

Malaysia's annual north-east monsoon brought rain and misery to residents in Pahang state yesterday, driving thousands from their homes to seek shelter at dozens of flood relief centres.

Two rivers - Sungai Lepar and Sungai Belat - rose beyond their danger levels, while four other rivers in the state had surged to warning levels as at yesterday.

Prime Minister Najib Razak, who hails from Pekan, one of the worst affected districts in Pahang, assured flood victims via Twitter he was monitoring the situation, and adequate aid would be given. He reminded residents to prioritise their own safety, adhere to the authorities' advice and remain steadfast.

The monsoon rains also caused flooding in other parts of the country, namely in Johor, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sabah and Sarawak, forcing hundreds to evacuate and more than a dozen schools to be closed.

