Modi rival quits as head of India state of Bihar on rift with partner over graft case

NEW DELHI (BLOOMBERG) - A key rival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi resigned as head of the eastern state of Bihar just 20 months after taking the post, amid a rift with a coalition partner.

"It was impossible to continue ruling the state under the current circumstances and I heard my inner voice in taking this decision," Mr Nitish Kumar said in a live television broadcast.

"I don't blame anyone for this and will remain committed to the development of Bihar and its people."

His resignation comes after days of tension between Mr Kumar's Janata Dal (United) party and its local partner Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Mr Tejaswi Yadav - Mr Lalu's son and the deputy chief minister - has faced calls to step down over a graft case.

Still, Mr Kumar's departure may prove short-lived.

The Economic Times reported late on Wednesday (July 26) that he will retake the oath of office on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will now support Mr Kumar and take part in the Bihar government, the paper said, citing senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

Mr Modi congratulated Mr Kumar on Wednesday for "joining the fight against corruption", saying on Twitter that it was necessary to forget differences of opinion to oppose graft.

Mr Kumar said on Wednesday he sought "an explanation" from Mr Tejaswi Yadav on the corruption allegations and "decided to call it quits when there wasn't any".

The two parties joined forces in 2015 against the BJP after it notched up a string of victories in state and federal polls. The alliance, which included the opposition Indian National Congress, won 73 per cent of Bihar's 243 assembly seats.