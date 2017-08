KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - A moderate earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred in South of Java, Indonesia at 8.02am on Sunday (Aug 27).

Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement today said the epicentre of the quake was 308km south-west of Blitar, Indonesia and 1,292km south-east of Tebedu, Sarawak.

The quake, however did not pose any tsunami threat, it added.