Model dies after falling off KL condo balcony in the nude

PETALING JAYA • A Dutch-Belgian model fell off a condominium balcony to her death in Kuala Lumpur last Thursday.

Police said the model, who was found naked at the time of her death, was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol, Malaysian media reported.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Ivana Esther Robert Smit.

Her body was found on the balcony of a sixth-floor unit of the condominium in Jalan Dang Wangi, The Star reported.

She is believed to have fallen from the balcony of a 20th floor unit. Police believed she was intoxicated at the time.

Ms Smit was said to have been in the apartment with a couple - an American man and his Kazakhstan wife - after spending a night out with them.

The New Straits Times, citing sources, reported that she had been out drinking with the couple at an entertainment outlet in Bangsar before the incident.

Ms Smit was the second runner-up in Malaysia Supermodel Search 2014.

It quoted a source as saying: "The three of them returned to the condominium before the couple went to their room, and Ivana rested in the hall.

"However, Ivana, who was in the nude, was believed to have walked to the balcony, (where she) fell over. She crashed through the awning of a sixth-floor unit."

Dang Wangi district police officer Shaharuddin Abdullah said police have classified the case as sudden death.

"Our investigations so far and the post-mortem report show no elements of foul play," he said when contacted.

However, he urged anyone who has information on the case to contact the police.