Miss Universe Malaysia's national costume takes inspiration from KL's Twin Towers

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The glittering Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur that has brought much fame to Malaysia has become the inspiration for Miss Universe Malaysia's national costume.

Miss Universe Malaysia 2016 Kiran Jassal will be showcasing the iconic towers on the world stage through a custom-made jumpsuit designed by Rizman Ruzaini when she competes in the 65th Miss Universe pageant on Jan 30.

Kiran's stunning mermaid-cut Preliminary Evening Gown for the pageant, which will be held in the Philippines, was unveiled on Thursday (Jan 5).

"We've got something special that has not been done before. This is a huge risk but a worthy one," said Miss Universe Malaysia Organisation national director Elaine Daly about the costume and gown.

The silver and nude coloured piece wraps Kiran in more than 100,000 hand-sewn Swarovski crystals.

There are tower-shaped laser-cut metal shoulder panels pointing skywards with a crystal-encrusted choker symbolising the sky-bridge between the actual towers.

All this is embellished with geometric designs representing the country's traditional basket weaving craft.

With the motto "You can't score without goals", Kiran is all geared up to represent Malaysia in the finale.

"The pageant has changed my life in every aspect. Before it, I was quite a reserved and timid person but now I've become more open and outgoing," she said.

With the hopes of the country now resting squarely on her shoulders, Kiran said she is proud of being able to showcase the Malaysian icon at the world stage.

"The costume symbolises our Twin Towers on my shoulders, it has me bursting with pride because it is the icon that best represents Malaysia," she said.

Kiran will also be bringing with her a satin Swarovski Kuala Lumpur Scarf, featuring an illustration of the city's skyline by Malaysian brand dUCk Scarves as the National Gift for auction at the pageant.