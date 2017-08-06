Minister says Kuala Lumpur residents lack patriotism ahead of Malaysia's National Day

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Federal minister regrets the lackadaisical attitude and lack of patriotism among Kuala Lumpur residents ahead of the National Day celebration on Aug 31.

"I urge all residents of the federal capital to put up the Malaysian flag at their homes while traders should fly it at their premises," Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said after launching a carnival on Saturday (Aug 5).

However, he urged Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to reduce the number of "Jalur Gemilang" (national flag) to be given free to the city folks.

"The city folks are seen as unappreciative of the gift from DBKL. Better to reduce the number given out free rather than to waste them," he said.