Minister says Kuala Lumpur residents lack patriotism ahead of Malaysia's National Day

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor urged Kuala Lumpur City Hall to reduce the number of national flags to be given free to the city folks.
Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor urged Kuala Lumpur City Hall to reduce the number of national flags to be given free to the city folks. PHOTO: THE STAR / ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Published
1 hour ago

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Federal minister regrets the lackadaisical attitude and lack of patriotism among Kuala Lumpur residents ahead of the National Day celebration on Aug 31.

"I urge all residents of the federal capital to put up the Malaysian flag at their homes while traders should fly it at their premises," Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said after launching a carnival on Saturday (Aug 5).

However, he urged Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to reduce the number of "Jalur Gemilang" (national flag) to be given free to the city folks.

"The city folks are seen as unappreciative of the gift from DBKL. Better to reduce the number given out free rather than to waste them," he said.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice