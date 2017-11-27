MFA deploys team at Bali airport to provide Singaporeans with consular assistance

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has deployed a Crisis Response Team (CRT) at Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport to provide consular assistance to Singaporeans affected by the airport's closure.

Singaporeans who are already at the airport and in need of consular assistance should approach the CRT officers, the Singapore embassy in Jakarta said on its Facebook on Monday (Nov 27).

The team is located at the Consular Helpdesk on Level 2 of the Ngurah Rai International Terminal, the embassy said.

Singaporeans requiring consular assistance may also contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at the following:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Indonesia (Jakarta)

Tel: + 62 (21) 2995 0400 or +62 811 863 348 (24-hours)

Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: 6379 8800, 6379 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg