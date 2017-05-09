Men with machetes rob Selangor eatery and patrons

KUALA LUMPUR • A group of men armed with machetes stormed a restaurant in Selangor and escaped with about RM30,000 (S$9,700) in cash and valuables, The Star news site reported.

Video footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed four men wearing full-faced motorcycle helmets raiding the outlet's cash register and relieving diners of their valuables just before 10pm last Saturday night.

Ampang Jaya Assistant Commissioner Hamzah Alias said the robbery in Taman Melawati, Ampang, took place quickly and no one was able to record the licence plate numbers of the perpetrators' motorcycles.

Dumbfounded customers were seen in the video willingly handing over their handbags and valuables to the robbers, who brandished their machetes.

He said police would be checking the closed-circuit television footage for clues of the robbers' identities.

"A police team was deployed to the restaurant once we were notified. We have taken the closed-circuit television camera footage from the shop and the investigation is ongoing," he added.

According to the New Straits Times, the men's loot included cash and mobile phones worth about RM29,745. They fled on three Yamaha Y150LC motorcycles in blue, orange and purple.

Mr Hamzah urged those with any information on the incident to come forward to facilitate the investigation.

A number of restaurants in the Klang Valley, which surrounds the capital Kuala Lumpur, were hit with a spate of similar robberies by knife-wielding men in 2013, forcing some of them to hire armed guards to protect diners.