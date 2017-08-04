Melaka introduces bicycle sharing service for public and tourists

MELAKA (BERNAMA) - Melaka has introduced bicycle sharing service in 10 locations including Menara Taming Sari, Melaka International Trade Centre, Taman Rempah and Restoran Melayu Melaka, so that the public and tourists can enjoy the many attractions.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the green concept bicycle service could reduce the carbon dioxide emission levels and foster healthy lifestyle practices through cycling activities.

"I believe that this effort will reduce the air pollution," he told reporters after launching Basikal Melaka OFO Eco Green sharing service at Kompleks Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh, here today.

Earlier, Idris then tried out the bicycle sharing service, much to the amusement of State Exco members, media members and those present at the event.

The state government's initiative was in collaboration with Tourism Melaka, Melaka Historical City Council and Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council.