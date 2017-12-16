Mead Johnson to replace product after reports of fake milk in Johor

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) Malaysia is advising consumers and retailers nationwide to return Enfalac A+ Step 1 Infant Formula in 1.8kg boxes for immediate replacement, following news reports of fake milk in Johor.

The replacement programme, involving the 1.8kg box with three pouches of milk inside, is being carried out in the light of the investigation by the authorities, who have identified a small percentage of product counterfeits in a handful of retail outlets in Johor Baru.

In a statement, Mead Johnson said it was expanding its current customer support with a voluntary Product Replacement Programme that began on Friday (Dec 15).

"The goal of the programme is to remove any counterfeit cartons from the marketplace and allow consumers to easily ensure they only have genuine, high quality MJN product that is safe for consumption and fit for use per the product label," it said.

"MJN will collect all existing stocks of the targeted product from retail outlets and exchange them for the replacement product, in accordance with the programme mechanics, which are now being communicated to retailers.

"The company has also set up a Product Replacement Programme hotline for consumers holding the targeted product - opened or unopened.

"Consumers can call 1-800-88-3585 (Monday to Sunday, 9am to 11pm) or complete an online form at www.enfagrow.com.my to get more details on product return and replacement instructions," it said.

The company also said that using information it provided, the authorities had confirmed that they were pursuing the counterfeiting operation, to shut it down and hold the perpetrators accountable.

"Because the counterfeits cannot be easily and definitively identified without opening the carton, consumer concerns can only be addressed and fully resolved through this Product Replacement Programme," it said.

The discovery of fake milk powder has raised concerns among parents nationwide, even though the products were found only in Johor.

Last week, state Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry officials seized 210 boxes of supposed fake baby milk powder worth RM42,000 (S$14,000) from five Chinese medicine shops and convenience stores in Johor Baru.

Health Minister S. Subramaniam said the ministry had received no report of babies having problems after drinking fake milk but has sent samples for analysis.