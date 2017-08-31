Many Malaysians prefer working in Singapore for higher wages

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR ONLINE/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Many Malaysians working in Singapore are only keen to return home if bosses in Malaysia can match the salaries they are earning in the republic.

Front office supervisor Doris Pua, 32, said she used to earn about RM2,800 (S$890) monthly in Johor Baru but decided to work in Singapore when she was offered S$2,000 for the same position.

"Although I travel to and fro daily, the pay makes the hassle worth it. I would not mind returning if I can land a good job with pay of not less than RM5,000 monthly," she said.

Administrative assistant S. Sahana, 26, said she was able to take home twice what she used to earn in Johor Baru.

"I love Malaysia. I would prefer to work here but it is not easy to get a job that pays enough.

"As for efforts to attract Malaysians back, I think that while the Government may mean well, the country will not be able to accommodate such a huge number of us," she said.

It was reported recently that the Government wants to woo Malaysians working in Singapore, with the development of mega projects in the country providing more job opportunities.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib had said that a high-level committee was studying the matter and would make recommendations to the Cabinet.

Many netizens have also hit out at the Malaysian Employers Federation for suggesting that Malaysians were reluctant to return due to the high exchange rate of the Singapore dollar versus the ringgit.

Facebook user Kamsari Subroto said the Government should look into helping the unemployed instead of trying to attract those who already have jobs.

Another user, Mike Peace, asked if either the Government or private companies were willing to offer a RM4,000 salary to those with only SPM qualifications. SPM is the equivalent of 'O'-levels.