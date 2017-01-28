Many Malaysian states see reprieve from floods for Chinese New Year

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - It was rise and shine with the entry of the Rooster on Chinese New Year as the flood situation in many states generally improved, with people allowed to return to their homes.

As of noon on Friday (Jan 27), about 18,500 flood victims were still at 197 flood relief centres in the states hit by floods as compared to about 20,400 on Friday morning.

In Pahang, over a thousand flood victims were allowed to go home as of noon Friday, leaving 6,167 people still sheltered at the evacuation centres in nine districts.

A spokesman of the Pahang Disaster Operations Control Centre said seven relief centres were closed on Friday, leaving 108 still open.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department website reported that the levels of seven major rivers in Pahang remained above the danger point, three at the danger point and five at the alert point as at noon.

In Johor, the number of victims dropped to 5,344 from 6,852 in the morning, with the remaining evacuees housed at 62 relief centres in four districts - Segamat, Muar, Tangkak and Kluang.

For the record, Segamat has the biggest number of victims, with 3,428 people housed at 44 relief centres.

A sixth relief centre was also opened in Muar after the level of the Muar River rose at dawn on Friday.

Kelantan also recorded a lower number of victims, with 355 people still taking shelter at 11 relief centres in Kuala Krai, Gua Musang, Pasir Puteh and Tanah Merah.

However, the Sungai Kelantan river level at Tangga Krai has increased slightly to 25.35m, past the danger point of 25m, while the Sungai Golok level at Rantau Panjang rose to 9.45m, past the 9m danger point.

In Sabah, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Colonel Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin said the evacuation centre at Dewan Kampung Binsulung in Paitan could be closed on Saturday if the weather improved further.

In Sabak Bernam, the number of victims is down to only three families.