The Philippine police yesterday suspended a controversial war on drugs, as they move to try and purge their ranks of rogue officers.

The 160,000-strong Philippine National Police has been shaken by a scandal over the kidnapping and slaying last year of a South Korean man, allegedly by anti-narcotics officers.

President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday acknowledged widespread corruption in the police force and vowed to "cleanse" it.

The President, however, said his crackdown on illegal drugs would continue until the end of his term in 2022.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: Manila suspends war on drugs to purge rogue cops