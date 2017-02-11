Manila finds strong links between ISIS and rebels in south

MANILA • The Philippines is certain of "very strong" links between the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and home-grown militants, and is concerned about regional repercussions from tension between China and the US administration.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told Reuters that intelligence from various sources had shown Muslim rebels in the southern Philippines had been communicating with ISIS, and funds were being transferred via mechanisms commonly used by Filipino workers in the Middle East.

"Before, what we suspected was the ISIS group would come here but now we are certain the connections are very strong between home- grown terrorists here and ISIS in the Middle East," he said in an interview on Thursday.

"Also there's quite an amount of money being sent here from the Middle East." He said communications via social media, telephone and text messages had been intercepted and funds were being transferred that were difficult to detect due to the large numbers of Filipinos who regularly remit income from places such as Saudi Arabia and the smaller Gulf states.

Mr Lorenzana said there was no indication that governments of those countries were involved.

The Philippines did not consider ties with the United States, its long- time ally, to be strained, he said, despite President Rodrigo Duterte's fierce rebukes of Washington.

Some statements about China by advisers to US President Donald Trump were "very troubling", he said, and an Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with the US would make American troops based temporarily in the Philippines "magnets for retaliation" if things turned hostile.

involved, whether we like it or not," he said, adding that if a conflict looked likely, the Philippines would consider scrapping the EDCA, to avoid a repeat of World War II, when his country was badly affected.

Also, there were no signs of any new Chinese reclamation on the Spratly islands in the South China Sea, Mr Lorenzana said, and he had been given assurances repeatedly by China's ambassador that it would not do any dredging in the disputed Scarborough Shoal.

Despite warming ties with Beijing, Manila still "would like to know more the thinking of China" regarding its end-game in building artificial islands equipped with military hardware, he added.

Manila was in no rush to pressure Beijing to abide by last year's ruling by the Arbitral Tribunal at the Hague, that largely rejected China's claims in the South China Sea.

After the Philippines won the award, the US had wanted it to push China to comply, Mr Lorenzana said, but it had offered no guarantees of support. "If we assert our right, our award, it was never going to do any good for us. Would the Americans have backed us?" He said internal security threats were growing and his ministry would next year request a doubling or more of its budget to address them.

Mr Lorenzana also clarified that the army's involvement in Mr Duterte's war on drugs, following his decision to suspend the police from the campaign, would be limited to assisting the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on a case-by-case basis in hostile situations. "They go there if they are asked by PDEA and they need firepower, then we will assist, that's our job, that's all," he said.

REUTERS