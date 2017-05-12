Man who cut off niece's finger wanted by police in Malaysia

KUCHING (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A man wanted by the police allegedly chopped off the pinky of his eight-year-old niece in Kuching, Sarawak, Guang Ming Daily reported.

The victim was watching television alone in the living room above a shophouse when the suspect appeared at about 1pm on Wednesday and asked her about the whereabouts of her mother.

When the girl told the suspect that her mother was working downstairs, the suspect suddenly said he wanted to harm her.

The girl tried to make a dash for the toilet but failed. The uncle then attacked her and cut off her little finger.

The man then fled as the girl's mother rushed up upon hearing her screams.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital. A police report has been lodged.