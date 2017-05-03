Man who claimed to be world's oldest person dies, aged 146: Reports

JAKARTA • An Indonesian man who claimed he was 146 years old - the oldest living human ever - has died, according to reports.

Mr Sodimejo, also known as Mbah Ghoto, first rose to prominence last year when officials claimed that records showing he was born on Dec 31, 1870, were valid, the BBC reported.

Doubts, however, were raised as Indonesia only started recording births in 1900.

Should Mr Mbah Ghoto's age be verified, he would be older than French woman Jeanne Calment, who holds the record for being the longest living person in history. She was 122 when she died in 1997.

Mr Mbah Ghoto's grandson Suryanto said his grandfather, who was a heavy smoker, had never been severely ill and ate all kinds of food. He reportedly married four times and had five children.

In an interview with The Jakarta Post at his home in Sragen, Central Java, in September last year, Mr Mbah Ghoto said: "My wives, children and siblings all have passed away but Gusti Allah (God) has blessed me with a long life... I have to live my life patiently and accept my destiny wholeheartedly."

He was hospitalised on April 12 as his health was deteriorating, but was discharged six days later. He ate very little for a couple of days and eventually refused to eat and drink, said the BBC.

He was buried in his village on Monday.