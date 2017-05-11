Man who cheated widows and single mums nabbed in JB

He allegedly sweet-talked widows and single mums, promising them love and moneymaking opportunities. But once he got the money, he disappeared.

The 47-year-old Singaporean, believed to be Muhamed Mikailo Jefferson Addhuaa Md Husin Jefferson Addhuaa, was arrested at a hotel in Johor Baru several days ago by Kluang police, reported Malaysian newspaper The Star. His 10-year-old son was also taken in.

The officer in charge of the Kluang police district, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mohamed Laham, said that the boy is with the Welfare Department in Malaysia.

Singapore's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MFA) said yesterday: "The Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Baru is providing consular assistance to the Singaporean. MFA and the relevant agencies in Singapore are also working with the Malaysian authorities to bring his child back to Singapore."

AC Mohamed said police received four reports, including cases in Johor, Perak and Malacca involving a total of RM500,000 (S$162,000). The suspect would allegedly befriend the women on dating websites and convince them to use their savings or take personal loans to invest in his business. He is then said to have made off with the money.

It was reported that in the most recent case, he befriended a widow, 43, with two children and even promised to marry her.

Three months into the relationship, he allegedly got her to invest in his business, promising big returns.

A source told The Star: "She was hesitant but he sweet-talked her into investing more than RM120,000. The suspect even promised to marry her." The woman filed a police report when she did not get the promised returns.

The man has been remanded and is being investigated for cheating.

Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority records showed that he owned a stall under the name "Yellow Nasi Padang" for a year in 2008 before it closed.

He had overstayed for more than two years in Malaysia and was jobless during his time there, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He had entered Malaysia in 2014 with his son on a social visit pass and was previously married to a Vietnamese woman.