Man in Malaysia falls to his death while trying to enter his locked-out flat

KLUANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 25-year-old man in Malaysia fell to his death while trying to enter his flat after he was locked out, police said on Friday (July 21).

Muhamad Fahmi Abd Gani, who lived alone, was believed to have climbed to his third floor unit to gain entry through the kitchen window on Thursday.

Kluang district police officer Asst Comm Mohamad Laham said Muhamad Fahmi, however, slipped and fell to his death.

The assistant medical officer's body was found near the parking area of the flat's block at about 4pm on Thursday.

"He was pronounced dead at the Simpang Renggam health clinic," said ACP Mohamad Laham on Friday.

The case has been classified as sudden death.

The incident went viral on Facebook and WhatsApp, with many netizens expressing their condolences to Muhamad Fahmi's loved ones.