Man dead in brazen attack at JB petrol station, Malaysian police launch manhunt for murder suspects

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A brazen attack by four men at a busy petrol station left a man dead along Jalan Sri Pelangi in Taman Pelangi.

The deceased, believed to be in his 30's, had parked his Volkswagen Polo at the petrol station to check his tyres when the suspects, who came in a white BMW car, went to him and immediately attacked him in the 7.30pm incident on Sunday (Dec 17).

"A foreign woman, who claimed to be the victim's wife, was inside the vehicle and she immediately ran for help," Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said at the scene.

He said one of the suspects then tried to pull the victim into their car but he put up a fight.

The suspects ran over the deceased's body twice before fleeing the scene.

Datuk Mohd Khalil said the suspects threw some firecrackers before leaving the petrol station.

He said police have recorded a statement from the woman.

Police have launched an operation to find the suspects and the vehicle used in the attack.

Police have classified the case as murder.