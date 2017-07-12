Man arrested for selling dog meat at Sarawak food stall

SIBU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 54-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling dog meat at his food stall located on the ground floor of a row of wooden houses in the town of Sibu in Malaysia's Sarawak.

Sibu district police officer Asst Comm Saiful Bahari Abdullah said on Tuesday (July 11) that the stall along Jalan Rambutan was also a slaughterhouse.

In the raid on 2.35pm Tuesday, the man admitted to operating the business illegally. The food stall had been in operation for more than 30 years and served mainly regular customers.

The raid was conducted by a police team together with officers of the Sibu Municipal Council and State Veterinary Department.

The teams also seized two chunks of dog meat.

ACP Saiful said the man is being detained to assist investigations under Section 428 of the Penal Code for causing mischief by killing or maiming any animal.

The raid was carried out following a rabies outbreak in Serian that claimed the lives of two children in the district.

The six-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother from Kampung Paon, Sungai Rimu, in Serian were pronounced dead at 1.43pm and 1.46pm last Tuesday.

Since then there have been two new cases reported, including that of a seven-year-old girl from Kampung Lebur, Gedong who is critically ill.

A five-year-old victim from Kampung Ampungan has been confirmed as the fourth case of rabies in Serian.