'Mama, I love you, miss you': Last words of Jakarta murder victim to mother

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Diona Arika Andra Putri, one of the six victims of a fatal home invasion in Pulo Mas, East Jakarta, had made a telephone call to her mother, who was no longer living in the same house, before the incident occurred on Tuesday (Dec 27).

Her mother, Ms Almyanda Saphirra, who is former wife of Mr Dodi Triono, said that 16-year old Diona told her that she had started to learn sholat, the five-obligatory daily prayers for Muslims.

"Her last words were 'Mama, I love you, miss you'," said Ms Almyanda as reported by tempo.co on Wednesday.

During the attack, 11 people were locked inside a small bathroom, with five of them dying there and one other later dying in hospital. Asphyxiation is thought to be the cause of their deaths.

The six victims have been identified as Mr Dodi Triono, the owner of the house; Diona and Dianita Gemma Dzalfayla, Mr Dodi's daughters; Amel, a friend of one of the children; and the family's drivers Yanto and Tasrok.

Ms Almyanda expressed hope that the police would soon find the person who had committed the brutal murder of her daughter and former husband.

The police initially thought the incident was an attempted robbery, but after learning that no valuables in the house had been taken, they are now investigating other possible motives.