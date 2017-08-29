Malaysia's transport minister stars in National Day short film

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's transport minister has come up with a creative way to address the sentiments of the Chinese community in Malaysia, by playing the dual role of citizen and politician in a short film.

In his role as citizen, Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai is almost unrecognisable - shabby, dispirited and a little rude.

'Citizen Liow' vents his frustrations about the country, from being on the receiving end of hurtful 'balik tongsan' (go back to China) comments to widespread corruption.

He even throws a fistful of sweets at the guest in his home - a politician soliciting votes that is also played by Mr Liow.

The on-screen sparring between both characters is a creative, yet brutally frank, account of the general sentiments of the local Chinese community.

Pete Teo, who produced the movie with Liew Seng Tat said in a statement posted on the Facebook page of 'Citizens' last Friday (Aug 25) that the film reflected the mood of the country at the moment.

"As Malaysian Chinese filmmakers, we were compelled to portray the fears of the Chinese community. It would therefore have to contain anger, helplessness and conflict. Yet it must contain hope, for we are even now not without hope, and so the film should also unite us in hope across the political spectrum," he said.

Released for the upcoming National Day celebrations on Thursday, the six-minute video ends on an optimistic note.

Citizen Liow quietly retrieves the Malaysian flag he has stored away and displays it on the balcony of his home, with his real-life wife Datin Seri Lee Sun Loo at his side.

Looking visibly pleased with the film, Mr Liow told reporters on Monday, "We love this nation. We are proud to be Malaysians and we are working hard to make this country a stronger nation. That's the aspiration and message we want to send out."