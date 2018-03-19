Malaysia's Senate sitting brought forward in sign of nearing polls

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Dewan Negara sitting has been brought forward by two weeks, in a hint that Parliament may be dissolved soon to pave the way for the general election.

The upper house of Parliament was originally scheduled to sit from April 16 to 30.

According to Parliament sources, it is understood that the Senate will begin its sitting concurrently with the Dewan Rakyat, the lower house where elected Members of Parliament sit.

The Senate will now start sitting on March 26 and end on April 5.

Sources told The Star on Monday (March 19) that the proposal would enable both the Houses to pass the Supplementary Supply (2017) Bill 2018 and other proposed laws.

It is understood that the proposal to hold the concurrent sitting also enables senators a chance to take part in the proceedings before Parliament is dissolved.

"It could also signal the early dissolution of Parliament. Who knows," said the source.

The government's five-year mandate ends on June 24, when Parliament automatically dissolves. A general election must be held within 60 days of that dissolution.