Malaysia's ruling coalition launches web portal ahead of general election

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Barisan Nasional (BN) ruling coalition has launched a web portal to canvass for votes ahead of the country's 14th general election, The Star reported on Wednesday (Dec 3).

The therakyat.com - rakyat means the people in Malay - was launched by Prime Minister Najib Razak and other BN leaders on Wednesday, the report said.

The portal is Barisan's answer to social media, which Datuk Seri Najib said has become the primary source of information for the people.

He also said more needs to be done to counter "fake news" circulated online.

"We need a platform to connect with the people while providing them accurate and fast news," he said according to The Star. "This portal will provide the truth to the people."

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Barisan component party leaders such as MCA president Liow Tiong Lai, deputy president Wee Ka Siong, MIC president Dr S. Subramaniam, Gerakan presidentMah Siew Keong and others.

The portal will feature information on Barisan's candidates in the upcoming polls. It contains several interactive segments and will also feature one-on-one interviews with Barisan leaders in a programme called Bicara 4 Mata which will air on national TV every alternate Wednesday.