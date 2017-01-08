Malaysia's rubbish collector crushed to death in freak accident

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A rubbish collector was crushed to death in a freak accident at a waste disposal site in Hulu Selangor.

Nagaraja Subramaniam, 49, was killed after a hydraulics malfunction in the dump truck forced the metal compactor onto him and his friend in the incident at 7.30am on Sunday (Jan 8).

The other man, who was not identified, has been sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

Hulu Selangor police chief Superintendent R. Supramaniam said the two were cleaning the truck when the incident occurred.

He said police have classified the case as sudden death, but investigations are under way to determine if there was any negligence involved.