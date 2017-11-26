Malaysia's Immigration Department forms task force to probe prostitution syndicate

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK): The Malaysian Immigration Department has formed a special task force to probe the prostitution syndicate linked to approximately RM13 million (S$4.25 million) in cash discovered during a recent raid in Kota Kinabalu.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said the investigation would be carried out to determine whether the syndicate had links to other places and locations.

He said that the Immigration Department set up the task force as illegal immigrants were involved in the syndicate.

"The discovery shows that the prostitution in the country is a very serious matter and needs to be curbed," he said adding the syndicate would be charged under Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

He said this while speaking to reporters on Sunday (Nov 26).

It was reported that approximately RM13 million in cash was found on Friday at two locations by Immigration Department officials when they raided a Kota Kinabalu hotel in the state of Sabah following a tip-off.

The officers rescued 20 Filipino women kept at the hotel and discovered the cash as they arrested the three suspected syndicate members.