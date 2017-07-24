Malaysia's health ministry sounds alarm over 122 dengue deaths

GEORGETOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - With 122 deaths from dengue so far this year, Malaysia's Health Minister S. Subramaniam has called on everyone in the country to play his or her role in combating the dengue menace.

Datuk Seri Subramaniam said there was a great need for Malaysians from all levels to work together as a team.

"Last year, we had 101,000 cases with 230 deaths. This year, we have already reached 50 per cent of the figure, with 51,000 dengue cases and 122 deaths... This is worrying us," he told reporters after opening the national-level Asean Dengue Day celebrations 2017 at Penang Free School on Sunday (July 23).

Dr Subramaniam also said there was a need for all responsible agencies to play their roles.

"If we can all work together, we can bring this situation under control.

"At every level, we have our own responsibilities. We cannot succeed if one party does not fulfil their responsibilities.