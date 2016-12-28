Malaysia's firefighters sizzle in 2017 calendar

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Holy smoke! The buff and brave Malaysian firemen have become pin-ups of sorts once again to show their range of risky duties.

Next year's calendar of the Fire and Rescue Department, a federal agency popularly known as Bomba, is similar to the previous year's, featuring strapping men who are ready to swing into action.

Among others, chainsaw-wielding officers are featured for January while muscular, rain-soaked search and rescue personnel posed for April.

"Hopefully, the abang-abang sado (muscular male officers) will show that we are a fit department," Fire and Rescue Department Corporate Management division Senior Superintendent Norizan Saad said in an interview.

There is a reason for that "buff" look.

"From the middle of this year and into next year, we are promoting a 'Let's Get Fit' programme," said Senior Supt Norizan.

The calendar highlights the tough missions that firefighters have to go through such as rescue work at accident sites, putting out forest fires and airlifting victims from rugged mountain peaks.

"This is to show that our scope of work includes duties outside our core activity, which are firefighting and general rescue services," he said.

The 2017 calendar also features female members of the force carrying out tasks like patrolling on their motorcycles and preparing to administer first aid.

Men and women are equally important and carry out the same duties within the department, he added.

Like previous years, all the calendar models are department staff members. These calendars are not for sale but for internal circulation.