Malaysia's Federal Court grants stay on 'bin Abdullah' ruling

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia's Federal Court on Monday (Aug 21) stayed a lower court's ruling that allowed a Muslim child conceived outside marriage to take his father's name instead of a 'bin Abdullah' patronym, pending the Johor religious authority's bid to intervene in the case.

A hearing has been set on Sept 8 for the Johor Islamic Religious Council's application for leave to intervene, the Malay Mail Online reported.

The council's application was allowed after its lawyer Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah convinced the apex court that the case was first filed in Johor and thus the state and its laws were related, the news portal reported.

On May 25, the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of a Johor-born child and his two Muslim parents, pointing out that the child will have to bear life-long shame if his name was associated with "bin Abdullah" instead of his father's name. The court also noted that his parents were legally married before his birth.

But the National Registration Department (NRD) had refusal to comply with the Court of Appeal order to allow Muslim children conceived out of wedlock to take their biological father's name. It cited the National Fatwa Committee's 2003 fatwa that an illegitimate child, defined as one conceived out of wedlock or born fewer than six months from the date of the parents' marriage, could not carry the father's name.

The child in the case, who was born less than six months from the date of his parents' marriage, had failed at the High Court in August 2016 to take on his father's name.

On Monday, the Appellate Court also ruled that the law does not empower the NRD director-general to either override the Muslim father's wish to have his name used as his child's patronym, or to decide on his own that the child's patronym should be "Abdullah", according to the report.

The court stressed that a "fatwa", or religious edict, is "not law and has no force of law and cannot form the legal basis" for the decision on an illegitimate child's patronym, the report said.

The NRD has since filed for leave of appeal at the Federal Court and is seeking to defer the effect of the Court of Appeal's decision pending the appeal. The NRD had earlier this month failed at the Court of Appeal to stay the decision.