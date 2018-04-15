Malaysia's education ministry investigating viral video of student being beaten with broom

Malaysia's Education Ministry said it is investigating a video that showed eight male students assaulting another student with a broom.
Published
1 hour ago

SHAH ALAM (BERNAMA) - Malaysia's Education Ministry is investigating a viral video of a secondary school student shown being bullied by his friends and assaulted with a broom.

The video featured eight male students, including one in a prefect's uniform, assaulting another student with a broom.

Deputy Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan said such an incident should not happen for whatever reason or purpose.

"I have been informed that the ministry is investigating the case," he told reporters on Sunday (April 15).

It is learnt that such "bullying" is a tradition practised by students of the school to celebrate their friend's birthday.

