Malaysia's east coast states hit by floods

A road in Kuala Terengganu leading into Kota Baru in Kelantan was partly submerged by flood waters on Sunday, following heavy rain in Malaysia's east coast states over two days. Parts of Kelantan and Terengganu states were flooded as rivers broke the
A road in Kuala Terengganu leading into Kota Baru in Kelantan was partly submerged by flood waters on Sunday, following heavy rain in Malaysia's east coast states over two days.

Parts of Kelantan and Terengganu states were flooded as rivers broke their banks, with the weatherman warning of continuous heavy rainfall in the coming days amid the annual monsoon season.

More than 1,000 people sought shelter at relief centres in the Kelantan districts of Bachok, Pasir Mas and Kota Baru yesterday evening.

