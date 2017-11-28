Malaysia's east coast monsoon claims first life

MARANG - The monsoon floods sweeping the east coast of Malaysia have claimed their first victim - a 12-year-old boy in Terengganu.

Khalid Al-Walid Juzaiman, was found drowned in a canal in Kampung Tok Hakim, Bukit Payung on Tuesday (Nov 28) afternoon, reported national news agency Bernama.

A spokesman from the Fire and Rescue Department said Khalid was reported to have fallen into the canal, which was swollen with heavy rain from the night before, at about 10 am. He was playing nearby with two friends.

In his statement the spokesman said the boy was found about 30 metres away from where he had fallen into the water.

Meanwhile floods in both Kelantan and Terengganu worsened on Tuesday afternoon, with over 3,500 people moved to 80 relief centres in the two states, as heavy downpours continued in several areas and the levels of some rivers rose to breach their danger points.

The Kelantan Drainage and Irrigation Department reported that the Golok River at Rantau Panjang and Pasir Mas had risen to 10.3m, breaching its danger point of 9m.