Malaysia's east coast floods claim second victim

KUALA TERENGGANU - Malaysia's east coast monsoon floods claimed a second life on Tuesday (Nov 28), while over 9,000 people from Terengganu and Kelantan have been forced to evacuate to relief centres.

According to national news agency Bernama, student Zulfaiz Zukarmi, 17, who fell into the Besut river in Terengganu was found drowned at 5pm on Tuesday.

His was the second death to be reported after that of 12-year-old Khalid Al-Walid Juzaiman, who had fallen into an irrigation canal in Marang, Terengganu after playing nearby.

As at 8am on Wednesday, the number of flood victims in Terengganu had risen to 2,432, compared to 2,201 people as at midnight Tuesday. An additional 15 relief centres were opened, bringing the total to 64 relief centres in the state.

However no rivers in Terengganu are reported to above their danger levels as at 8.30am on Tuesday, according to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

Kelantan saw a steep rise in the number of flood victims after scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday night, with nearly 7,000 people seeking shelter at relief centres on Wednesday morning, compared to just over 5,000 people on Tuesday night. The state now houses 90 evacuation centres, reported Bernama.

Meanwhile, the DID said the water level at Sungai Golok in Kelantan had risen further to 10.56m at 8am today, far exceeding its danger level of 9m.