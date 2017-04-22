Malaysia's controversial bomoh detained in Segamat

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police have detained Ibrahim Mat Zin, also known as Raja Bomoh, in Segamat, Johor on Friday morning (April 21).

A news portal reported that the controversial shaman was arrested at a hotel at 2.30am. It is learnt that he was taken to Bukit Aman police headquarters for questioning.

He had earlier been summoned by the police and Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) after he conducted his signature ritual to "protect" Malaysia from North Korea following the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kin Jong Un.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar had said the police would summon him under Section 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code and would track him down if he did not comply.

Khalid said Ibrahim's acts had brought shame to the country and were against the tenets of Islam, adding that a slew of police reports had been made against him.

Related Story Of the black arts and white bomohs

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki also said that the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) and the police have been looking for Ibrahim since March 13.

The bomoh, a controversial figure in Malaysia, claims to have protected the country for years. His efforts to find the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane and to save Malaysia from a North Korean invasion - using things like large green coconuts and bamboo cannons - have catapulted him into the limelight and raised mocking laughter as well as criticisms.

He also sought divine guidance when the region was shrouded in thick haze in 2015. A video showed him reading prayers over an ice block set on top of a steel pot.