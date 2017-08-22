Malaysia's anti-graft body raids Universiti Selangor

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) conducted a raid at Universiti Selangor (Unisel) on Tuesday (Aug 22).

Six uniformed officers from the national anti-graft body arrived at the campus here at 9.50am in two separate vehicles.

Upon entering the campus' administrative building, the officers were greeted by staff members who brought them to the offices.

The MACC is simultaneously raiding four other offices of Unisel, Mentri Besar Incorporated (MBI) and Jana Niaga Sdn Bhd offices in connection with the case.

Uniformed MACC officers were also at the administration office of the Unisel main campus library building in Bestari Jaya.

Three officers, meanwhile, arrived at the Mentri Besar Incorporated (MBI) office at Bangunan Darul Ehsan, in Shah Alam to conduct a raid.

It is believed the MACC was acting on a report lodged against Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and MBI over a dispute between Unisel and its contractor Jana Niaga.

It has been reported that Jana Niaga allegedly received monetary compensation and a new contract from Unisel, despite failing to complete a previous contract.